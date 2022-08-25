IHC again seeks arguments for Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday again sought arguments on the maintainability of a petition seeking disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan as member of the parliament.Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written order on a plea filed by a citizen who objected that Imran Khan had not mentioned his alleged daughter in his nomination papers submitted to ECP. The court again directed the petitioner’s lawyer to argue on the maintainability of the case. The hearing was adjourned till second week of September.