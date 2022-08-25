IHC again seeks arguments for Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday again sought arguments on the maintainability of a petition seeking disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan as member of the parliament.Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written order on a plea filed by a citizen who objected that Imran Khan had not mentioned his alleged daughter in his nomination papers submitted to ECP. The court again directed the petitioner’s lawyer to argue on the maintainability of the case. The hearing was adjourned till second week of September.
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission on Wednesday issued a student alert announcing that it had halted...
Rawalpindi :The increasing number of confirmed patients of dengue fever being reported from Rawalpindi district and...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has sealed seven milk shops and a food processing factory...
Islamabad: The UK-based Professional Training Institute organised the Subject Leadership Certificate programme to help...
Rawalpindi: Neither banks nor Islamabad Electric Supply Company was ready to provide any kind of relief to the public...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on Wednesday termed as bogus and baseless the letter being...
Comments