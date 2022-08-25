Protests in Hyderabad over BJP lawmaker’s blasphemous remarks

NEW DELHI: Protests continued in Hyderabad for a second day on Wednesday over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker T Raja Singh’s alleged blasphemous remarks against Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Rallies were taken out at separate places to press for action against Singh even as the BJP also stripped him of his floor leader’s post in the state assembly.Singh insisted he did not make any comments against any religion or name any person. “It was wrongly understood,” Singh said refusing to elaborate.

Singh, who was released on bail on Tuesday night hours after he was arrested, said he would reply to a notice BJP issued to him while suspending him. “I am sure the party will understand and appreciate my explanation. I think the party will not afford to lose me. If it is not convinced, there is nothing that I can do.”

A local court granted Singh bail saying police did not follow the proper procedure of issuing a notice and asking him to appear for questioning before arresting him. Singh said he has now received the police notice asking him to appear for questioning within 24 hours. “Similar cases were filed against me in different police stations.”

In Hyderabad’s Shah Ali Banda, protesters gathered around midnight and staged a protest till the early hours of Wednesday. The protesters raised slogans against Singh, burnt his effigies, and threw stones at police when they tried to disperse them.