Zardari asks govt, institutions to establish their writ

Former president Asif Ali Zardari speaking during a press conference after submitting the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan on march 8, 2022.— Farooq NAEEM / AFP

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari has asked the government and institutions to establish their writ, saying that Imran Khan’s addiction to power was driving him mad and this person was criticizing the army, its officers and soldiers everyday while they were sacrificing their lives in the fight against terrorism.

“The institutions and government will have to establish their writ, otherwise the law, Constitution and institutions will continue to be demeaned by this person,” he said in a meeting with provincial ministers here on Tuesday.

Zardari said this person (Imran Khan) threatened the army, police and then a female magistrate. The judiciary had to see whether this person was above the law. “It should also look into the fact that this person politically victimised me, Nawaz Sharif, my sister and Maryam Nawaz while breaking every law himself.”

He said all the four provinces were currently facing an emergency situation due to rains, adding that attention should be paid to “our brothers and sisters who are most impacted by the current situation, instead of politics”. “Flood victims in all the four provinces are looking towards us for assistance,” he said.

