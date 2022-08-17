Fawad dares Zardari to contest poll against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday dared PPP leader and ex-president Asif Ai Zardari to contest election against his party chairman Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan has filed nomination papers in Karachi and PPP’s legs are trembling as there is no way to flee. Zardari sahib! You don’t have to panic,” he said in a message on his Twitter account. Fawad also wrote, “If you have the courage, submit your papers and contest elections. You will also know your popularity”.

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari called for instituting treason cases against PML-N leaders, including ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, PMLN vice-president Maryam Nawaz and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

She told a news conference here that the Islamabad High Court had decided to form a larger bench on the prohibited funding case. “The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has written to Imran Khan seeking details of his accounts since 1996. The FIA cannot investigate prohibited funds as it is not within the FIA’s jurisdiction to investigate,” she contended and called it a violation of the law.

The PTI leader claimed that they (rulers) have resorted to lying when they could not come up with something substantive. The ECP scrutiny committee was formed to check the accounts of PPP, PML-N and PTI in 2018, but the ECP chose to attack the PTI only.

The PTI leader said that the Election Commission assured the court that the cases of all parties would be heard, but she alleged the Chief Election Commissioner was following the political agenda. The Election Commission of Pakistan is taking decisions against the law and it erroneously feels the people will forget its prejudicial role, she said.

On Shahbaz Gill, Mazari said if Gill had violated the law there was no reason to resort to torture against him. She said that Rana Sanaullah’s fear of PTI had driven him mad, insisting “Rana Sanaullah cannot scare us, we will continue to fight for real freedom.”

Criticising the latest increase in petrol prices, she said the nation received another petrol bomb today, while Maryam Nawaz was playing a drama on petrol prices.

Criticising the United States, Dr Shireen Mazari said America conspired to remove their government. The US ambassador meets with the provincial and federal governments, but under what agreement did he review the Pak-Afghan border? “Whereas, our ambassadors cannot go to sensitive places in other countries,” she argued.