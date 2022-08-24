Mahaana Wealth raises $2.1mn funding

KARACHI: Mahaana Wealth has secured regulatory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to introduce technology-led investment management in Pakistan and closed its $2.1 million pre-seed round, which would contribute to meet the regulatory capital requirements, a statement said on Tuesday.
The round was led by Vostok Emerging Finance (Sweden), SparkLabs Group (Korea & Hong Kong), and local strategic partner IGI Holdings (JV Partner of Nestle in Pakistan).
Mahaana received its initial investment from Mattias Martinsson (Founder of Tundra Fonder) and was a graduate of Y Combinator’s W22 batch. Speaking on the development, Muhammad Shamoon Tariq, founder of Mahaana and ex-partner of Tundra Fonder (Sweden), said the company saw opportunities for every person in Pakistan to create a financial security net in the form of building their savings and retirement funds.
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday held a webinar on stewardship guidelines...
LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company board of directors has approved an increase in salaries and...
ISLAMABAD: Corporate Pakistan Group and Nutshell Group have organised a talk ‘Thought Leaders Dialogue-Pakistan:...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs150 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by All Sindh...
DUBAI: Potential OPEC+ production cuts mooted this week by Saudi Arabia may not be imminent and are likely to coincide...
LAHORE: Point of sale system has become a necessity for businesses as it helps them to sell online, in person, or...
Comments