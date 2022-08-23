IHC reserves judgment on plea seeking Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking disqualification of PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan for hiding information from the Election Commission.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by a citizen, Muhammad Sajid. The petitioner adopted the stance that Imran hid details of his daughter in his nomination papers submitted to the ECP. He said Imran Khan did not meet the eligibility criterion under Articles 61 and 62 of the Constitution, and prayed the court to disqualify him for being a member of the National Assembly. He further said the PTI head had been denying his relation with his alleged daughter. Imran Khan could not hold the post of party head or public office as per law, he insisted. After listening to the arguments, the court reserved its judgment on admissibility of the petition.