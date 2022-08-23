Markets likely to reopen today as normalcy returns to Hyderabad

KARACHI: The situation in Hyderabad is returning to normalcy two days after tension erupted over alleged blasphemy. Hyderabad police claimed to have controlled the tense situation and said the markets and businesses in Hyderabad will reopen from today (Tuesday).
“The situation is in control with the heavy deployment of the law enforcement personnel and the police are conducting a fair and transparent investigation,” Hyderabad SSP Amjad Shaikh told The News. “We have met the Hindu community and they have assured of reopening the markets from Tuesday.”
The situation remained tense in the town since Sunday afternoon after locals blamed a Hindu worker for desecration of Holy Quran. The incident sparked a violent reaction and a large number of people gathered outside a residential building where around two dozen Hindu families live and wanted to set the five-storey building on fire. A large contingent of Rangers and police were deployed near the apartment block to prevent any untoward situation. They also resorted to baton charge and teargas shelling to disperse the angry crowd. The business and other commercial activities remained suspended on Monday. The police have also arrested the Hindu worker and registered a case against him under sections 295-B and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday declared an emergency in flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan,...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted interim bail of former federal minister and leader of Pakistan’s...
LAHORE: The UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zabi and Deputy Ambassador Rashid Ali met PMLN’s Central...
Around 3,044 glacial lakes have been developed in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rapid melting of...
ISLAMABAD: A week-long national anti-polio campaign kicked off across the country on Monday to immunize children under...
Comments