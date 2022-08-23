Markets likely to reopen today as normalcy returns to Hyderabad

KARACHI: The situation in Hyderabad is returning to normalcy two days after tension erupted over alleged blasphemy. Hyderabad police claimed to have controlled the tense situation and said the markets and businesses in Hyderabad will reopen from today (Tuesday).

“The situation is in control with the heavy deployment of the law enforcement personnel and the police are conducting a fair and transparent investigation,” Hyderabad SSP Amjad Shaikh told The News. “We have met the Hindu community and they have assured of reopening the markets from Tuesday.”

The situation remained tense in the town since Sunday afternoon after locals blamed a Hindu worker for desecration of Holy Quran. The incident sparked a violent reaction and a large number of people gathered outside a residential building where around two dozen Hindu families live and wanted to set the five-storey building on fire. A large contingent of Rangers and police were deployed near the apartment block to prevent any untoward situation. They also resorted to baton charge and teargas shelling to disperse the angry crowd. The business and other commercial activities remained suspended on Monday. The police have also arrested the Hindu worker and registered a case against him under sections 295-B and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.