Police teams extend help to flood affectees

LAHORE:On the directives of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, police teams are continuing relief activities for flood-hit people in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur localities.

According to Punjab Police spokesman, during the last 24 hours, police moved 1,380 people, who were stranded in flood water to safer places and brought 605 cattle heads of locals to safer places.

More than 1,200 police personnel are working day and night to help flood-hit people along with district administration and other rescue departments. The spokesperson said police teams in Dera Ghazi Khan region distributed relief goods and food packets among flood victims. Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) are personally mobilised to help the flood-affected people. RPO DG Khan Muhammad Saleem participated in a rescue operation in affected areas of Rajanpur. Talking to reporters, the RPO said police were distributing relief materials for the flood victims from their own resources and the SHOs are delivering the relief material to the needy under their supervision. He said cops in the flood-hit areas are also protecting lives and property of the people.

TAKES NOTICE: Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar Monday took notice of the killing of two brothers over a minor issue in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura. The IGP sought a report of the incident from RPO Sheikhupura and ordered a special team for the immediate arrest of all accused. DPO Sheikhupura Faisal Mukhtar said one accused had been detained.