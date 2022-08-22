Use of modern technology stressed

NANKANA SAHIB: Motorways Police Central One DIG Mahboob Alam on Sunday visited M-3 Sector here.
He checked the residences of employees, mess and offices. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the use of modern technology was need of the hour for effective monitoring of motorways. He said that nobody would be spared who violates the traffic laws. He urged to provide possible services to motorists. Sector Commander SP Atta Ch was also present.
