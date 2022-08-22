Hill torrents: Portion of Indus Highway breached to save Rajanpur

DERA GHAZI KHAN: After an alarming situation in Kaha Sultan and Chachar, the authorities breached a portion of Indus highway on Sunday night to save the historical city of Rajanpur from hill torrents; however, the flash flood inundated vast area of FazilPur and Mohammed Pur Deewan.

Meanwhile, district administration issued a red alert stating that a high flood would pass through Taunsa Barrage and Ghazi Ghat in next 48 hours, which could affect more than 0.3 million population living along the riverine belt.

In addition, fruits and vegetables supply from Balochistan to Punjab and KPK remained suspended for fifth day as the rehabilitation work on interprovincial Dera Quetta Road, has yet to start.

High flood was passing through Vidore, Sori lound ,Vehowa and Kaha till the filing of this report as record rains in Suleman ranges. The officials said after an alarming situation in Kaha Sultan and Chachar, the portion of Indus highway was breached to protect Rajanpur city from hill torrent.

On Sunday, the floodwater gushed in Mohammed Pur Deewan, FazilPur and large number of adjoining villages, forcing locals to shift to safer places. Besides, the tribesmen were facing the acute shortage of food after the flood swept away the link roads and rough terrain in Tuman Qaisrani , Tuman Buzdar, Tuman Lound, Tuman Khosa, Tuman Gurchani and Tuman Mazari.