TMUC holds graduation ceremony

Islamabad : The Millennium Universal Colleges (TMUC), Islamabad organised the graduation ceremony of international undergraduate degree for University of Hertfordshire UH to honour the hard work of the graduates, faculty, and staff, says a press release.

The ceremony held in a hotel here, was an effort to celebrate and acknowledge the diligent efforts of graduating business and computing students from TMUC Islamabad, TMUC, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi, TMUC DHA, Lahore, TMUC, Faisalabad, TMUC, Karachi and Gujranwala campuses.

Dr. Musadik Malik Minister of State (Petroleum Division) graced the occasion with his auspicious presence as a Chief Guest in the ceremony. Delegates from University of Hertfordshire (UH) comprising, Professor Quintin McKellar CBE- Vice Chancellor (UH), James Robert Perrin - Director of International Partnerships University of Hertfordshire, Sayaz Miah -Director International Recruitment University of Hertfordshire, Timothy Huw Putnam Morgan- International Partnership Manager University of Hertfordshire and Waqar Shah - Pearson also arrived from England to be a part of the ceremony. Parents of the graduating students, eminent figures from media, academia and industry were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

Founder & Chief Executive TMUC Pakistan, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, in his opening speech, congratulated the proud parents of the graduating batch while apprising the guests on the significance and opportunities offered by the HEC recognised international qualifications offered at TMUC.

Vice Chancellor University of Hertfordshire UK, Prof. Quintin McKeller has specially travelled from United Kingdom for the TMUC UH graduation ceremony and to recognise the academic excellence of TMUC students & graduates. Vice Chancellor UH Prof. Quintin shed light on importance of the international degrees being provided in Pakistan. University of Hertfordshire is providing HEC recognised degree in Pakistan, where one can stay to Pakistan and Graduate from London from their homeland.

He appreciated CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq for providing students with a platform where they can receive a transformative and world class education.

At the end of the ceremony TMUC Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI and Dean of Academics Kholah Malik along with the chief guest and Vice Chancellor Prof. Quintin McKellar CBE distributed awards to the graduates and high achievers in academics.