Inquiry into Quaidabad traffic intersection fight ordered

Taking notice of the video in which a traffic sergeant can be seen beating up a rickshaw driver, who later turned out to be a bus conductor, Karachi traffic police chief Ahmad Nawaz on Saturday ordered an immediate inquiry to be conducted into the incident.

Officials said DIG Nawaz took notice of the incident that happened in the Quaidabad area of District Malir a day earlier, and ordered an immediate investigation.

The traffic police chief directed SSP Arshad Zaidi of Malir traffic police to immediately investigate the incident to ascertain the facts, and submit a report as soon as possible.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the person seen in the video is a bus conductor and not a rickshaw driver.

On Friday afternoon, ASI Ali Mohammad Chandio of the Quaidabad traffic section tried to stop a speeding Abdullah Coach coming from Malir.

Bus conductor Abbas Ali behaved rudely with ASI Chandio and attacked him with a heavy object, causing the official to suffer head injuries.

On witnessing the incident, traffic police officers and civilians gathered on the site, following which the matter turned into a fight.

The bus conductor has been arrested and an FIR has been registered against him, while the traffic police officials involved in the incident have also been suspended.

DIG Nawaz has ordered that if any traffic police officer is found guilty in the light of the investigation, strict disciplinary action should be taken against him.

Parking dispute

A man was killed during a clash that erupted over a parking issue in Shah Faisal Colony on Saturday.

According to Shah Faisal SHO Manzur Arain, the fight started over the parking of a motorcycle and Jabbar alias Billa hit 50-year-old Syed Atif Shah with a rod, killing him on the spot.

Jabbar managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.