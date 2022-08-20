Sit-in against lawlessness begins in Bajaur

KHAR: People from various sections of the society on Friday started a dharna (sit-in protest) to express anger at the rising lawlessness in the Bajaur tribal district.

The protesters responded to the call made by the local chapter of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) and gathered at the main gate of the Civil Colony in Khar, the district headquarters of Bajaur.

Those who turned up at the site brought along shawls and other essential items in preparation for spending the night in the open during the sit-in. The participants were seen carrying white flags and placards inscribed with slogans against lawlessness and in favour of peace in the region.

The ameer (chief) of the Bajaur chapter of JUIF, Maulana Abdur Rasheed, who is a former senator as well, said the dharna would continue till the acceptance of their demands.

The JUIF leader said the people had been forced to stage a sit-in because of the rising lawlessness in Bajaur, especially target-killings.

“The government and the institutions have failed to restore peace in Bajaur,” said the Maulana, adding that the people were not safe.

Maulana Abdur Rasheed lamented that those who killed the religious scholars had not been traced and arrested, which was a source of extreme concern.

Representatives of various political parties, including Pakistan People’s Party’s former member of National Assembly, Syed Akhnunzada Chattan, Shah Naseer Khan Mastkheil and Maulana Khan Zeb from Awami National Party, Maulana Abdu Majeed of Jamaat-e-Islami, Najibullah Khan, son of erstwhile governor Shaukatullah Khan, tribal elders Malik Ayaz, Malik Sultan Zeb, Malik Hifzur Rehman, youth activists and people in general were taking part in the protest.