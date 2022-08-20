Sinking together

The current government is making some ‘difficult decisions’ in order to avert an economic catastrophe. Sadly, saving the economy appears to mean throwing consumers and businesses under the bus. Tax rates have been increased and new taxes have also been introduced, killing whatever hopes the salaried classes had of financial relief under the new government. The business community tends to come under the spotlight for the wrong reasons in Pakistan. The great amount of effort that goes into running a business and the sacrifices they make to contribute to the economy often go unnoticed.

Now, businesses are in the same boat as their customers, the costs are mounting while incomes stagnate. We must not forget that a successful economy requires a thriving business sector and consumer confidence. Pakistan today lacks both of these essential qualities. While the current measures might keep the economy breathing, the government needs to chart a different course if it wants this country to grow.

Maryam Nawaz Kayani

Islamabad