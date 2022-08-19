LHC dismisses PTI plea seeking Shehbaz’s disqualification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday rejected a plea seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, local media reported.

Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC took up the petition of PTI leader Andalib Abbas to disqualify PM Shehbaz Sharif. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that Shehbaz and his cabinet held meetings with the fugitives abroad and consulted on official secrets, and the court should order the disqualification of Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet. The court dismissed the petition after the petitioner asked to withdrawPM’s disqualification.