PAC seeks details of Toshakhana gifts auctioned in last four years

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has sought the record of gifts auctioned by Toshakhana four years ago from the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan also directed the Petroleum Secretary to review the salaries of the heads of gas companies and board members. It also sought tax records of ghee and furnace oil companies in erstwhile Fata and Pata.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad participated in the meeting through a video link and said that he was in isolation due to Corona infection and would appear before the committee as soon as his health improves. Chairman Committee Noor Alam Khan said that since FBR determines the price of Toshakhana gifts, he sought details of their auction in the last four years.

While examining the audit paras of FBR, a member of the committee remarked that the data of FBR was hacked in 2021 due to insecure software. He claimed the FBR’s tax data is available on the Dark Web for $10,000. Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad said that FBR’s website was attacked by hackers in 2021 but its data remained safe. At this Chairman PAC Noor Alam said FBR seems to be refusing to give information to the committee. FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad said according to the law we cannot share taxpayers’ information. At this the Chairman PAC said under the constitution, the PAC can penalise any department for not providing information. Noor Alam Khan told the Chairman FBR that it seemed that some of the officers did not take the committee seriously. “If you did not have Covid, I would have deducted money from your salary. I want all the documents in the next meeting,” he demanded and sought the tax records of oil, ghee, furnace and other sectors in erstwhile FATA/PATA.” He also sought information about Karachi Port and the Peshawar Dry Port.

The Chairman PAC said that $127 million were given to install scanners at Torkham, Chaman and Wagah border, but it has not been used so far. The Chairman FBR replied that he didn’t know that the issue would be discussed in the meeting today.

Secretary Petroleum Ali Raza Bhutta also participated in the PAC meeting and the Chairman asked him to cut down prices of fuel as those in the international market have dropped to the lowest. Noor Alam Khan also remarked that the petrol of PSO is of substandard quality compared to that of other companies. He also expressed his annoyance over the hefty salary packages of the heads of petroleum and gas companies who earn up to Rs 70 lakhs, which he said must be rationalised.