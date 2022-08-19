Death toll in Kabul mosque blast rises to 21: police

KABUL: A blast that ripped through a mosque packed with worshippers in the Afghan capital killed at least 21 people and wounded more than two dozen others, police said Thursday.

The number of bombings across Afghanistan has declined since the Taliban returned to power last year, but several attacks have rocked the country in recent months, including those claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday evening’s blast at Kabul’s Sediqia Mosque, which has an adjoining madrasa.

“He was my cousin, may God forgive him,” said one local resident who gave his name as Masiullah, referring to a relative who died in the explosion. “One year had passed from his marriage, he was 27 years old... he was a good person.”

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said 21 people were killed and 33 others wounded. Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency, which operates

a hospital in Kabul, said it had received 35 patients, including three who died.