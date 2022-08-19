LDA DG reprimands One Window Cell staff

LAHORE:LDA Director General on Thursday made a surprise visit to One Window Cell and expressed anger over the attitude of LDA officials towards the citizens.
LDA DG severely reprimanded the One Window Cell officers for their negligence and gave them final warning saying that no negligence of officials will be tolerated while dealing the citizens.
He said that the problems of citizens should be resolved on priority basis. He further said that the applications should be processed automatically on One Window Cell and all the directors should listen to the problems of the citizens once in a week and monitor the process of the applications.
