Swatis vow to resist expressway-II construction

MINGORA: The ulema, elders, prominent political and social figures from Swat on Wednesday vowed to resist the construction of proposed Swat Expressway-II on their agricultural lands and graveyards of their ancestors.

Speaking at a Swat Qaumi Conference convened by the Swat Qaumi Jirga at Swat Press Club, Mukhtiar Khan Yousafzai, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Zahid Khan, Sher Shah Khan, Khawaja Muhammad Khan, Sher Bahadur Khan, Dr Khalid Farooq, Khursheed Kakaji, Dr Amjad, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Umar Ali Shah advocate and others said that the government must shun stubbornness and should construct the Swat Expressway-II along the banks of Swat River.

Besides local political leaders, elders, ulema, lawyers, doctors, traders, social figures, the conference was also attended by a large number of local residents and the possible affectees of the Swat Expressway-II.

The speakers said that they would resist the government move tooth and nail and would never allow it to grab their lands, orchards, graveyards of their ancestors and abodes for the construction of Swat Expressway.

The conference also condemned the resurgence of militants in the mountainous areas of Swat valley and termed it a failure on the part of the government to rein in armed groups.

The ulema, elders and political leaders said that they would hold the government and state responsible if the militants again started calling shots in the valley.

The speakers also strongly condemned the registration of first information reports (FIRs) against the peaceful protesters in Swat and urged the government to withdraw cases unconditionally or else they would launch a strong protest movement.

They also demanded the annulment of black law of Actions in Aid in Civil Power Regulation and urged the government to take practical steps for the protection and security of life and property of citizens.