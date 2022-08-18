UAE-based biotech delegation visits SZH

LAHORE:A 6-member delegation of UAE-based biotechnology companies Hayat Biotech and Sino Pharm led by General Council Sheikh Ahmad Dalmouk Al Maktoum Saboor Karamat and Head of International Strategic Engagement of Hayat Biotech Obaid Ahmed Obaid Ali Al Zuabi visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) to review the establishment of Plasma Fractionation Farming Centre in Pakistan.
Chairperson and Dean Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex Prof Dr Sibgha Zulfiqar and Administrator Sheikh Zayed Hospital Dr Akbar Hussain warmly received the delegation. Hematologists at the hospital briefed the delegation regarding plasma fractionation.
