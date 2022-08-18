Minister reviews progress on CBD, Ravi projects

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Housing Urban Development Public Health and Engineering Punjab, Mian Aslam Iqbal met the Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) & Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin to discuss the progress on Pakistan’s first business district known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) and Ravi Riverfront project here on Wednesday.

Secretary Housing Punjab Shakeel Ahmed, COO of LCBDDA & RUDA Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Executive Director Commercial of LCBDDA Muhammad Omer and Executive Director Commercial of RUDA Kashif Qureshi were also present during the meeting.

CEO of LCBDDA and RUDA gave an overview of ongoing and previous activities which have done wonders in terms of wealth generation for the development of Punjab. The housing minister was also briefed about the upcoming future projects of both authorities which will turn out to be a great contribution to the development of the province.

The minister lauded the pace of development work and ensured the full support of the Punjab government for the completion of the projects. He said that the government was well aware of the significance of CBD Punjab and RUDA in the development of the province. Uplift and betterment of the public sector is the government’s utmost priority, he added.

The Punjab government has instructed all the departments concerned to ensure public relief. The monitoring mechanism of the ongoing projects in Punjab is blatant proof that the provincial government is committed to providing maximum relief to the general public, he concluded.

LWMC starts drive against illegal dumping: Enforcement Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started a drive against illegal dumping of waste on the roads across the City.

The drive was started on the instructions of LWMC CEO Rafia Haider. She said the company should follow zero-tolerance against illegal dumping of garbage on the roads. Rafia Haider gave standing instruction to take strict action against illegal dumping around drains. She said that enforcement teams were active in the field round the clock.

In the last 15 days, enforcement teams have completed record inspections of more than 3,854 places during which 536 challans were issued for littering and illegal dumping on the roads while a fine of Rs1.15 million was imposed for violation of Local Government Act. During the campaign, 1,500 warning notices were also issued for minor violations.

Rafia Haider added that it was important to avoid illegal dumping and dumping of garbage on the roads to keep the drainage flowing during monsoon rains. Immediate action was being taken against the illegal dumpers. The company CEO requested the citizens to refrain from violating the Local Government Act to avoid any kind of action and in case of any complaint citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media.