CM expands Rescue 1122 service to all Punjab tehsils

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi handed over keys of 74 ambulances to divisional emergency officers at a ceremony held at the emergency services academy Thokar Niaz Baig as emergency services started in all tehsils of the province from Wednesday.

The chief minister announced restoring the risk allowance of the rescuers, adding that the summary of the amendment to the service rules of the rescuers was with the chief secretary which would be considered sympathetically. The law has been enacted by the assembly for rescuers which no one can change, he said.

Meanwhile, the government has made provision of all medicines free in emergencies and will also give three times allowance to the doctors on duty in emergencies. “I am pleased to observe the presence of rescuers of all the federating units as it is a good thing that all the provinces are involved in the good work,” he remarked.

The chief minister said that India tried to compete with Pakistan everywhere but was defeated in this field. Rescuers from all the provinces are trained in emergency services academy and this promotes interprovincial harmony, he said. Mutual love has grown between them which was the need of the hour. With the participation of rescuers from four provinces, the bouquet has been completed and its fragrance will never fade because the fragrance of good work remains alive. He noted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also alone but he worked tirelessly to ensure a separate homeland for Muslims. Dr Rizwan Naseer has taken Rescue 1122 to new heights with hard work, he said.

The CM maintained that he had always thought of doing well with others and pointed out that the chief secretary and IG police were posted by Shehbaz Sharif.

“I have tied them with my heart, always prayed to Allah Almighty to help me to form a good team and I did not disband Shehbaz Sharif’s team. Success lies in thinking good for the companions and I always think good for my team and take them along,” he said. He said there was no rescue system like Pakistan’s anywhere in the world. The response of Rescue 1122 is better and faster than America and England. “I need emergency services in England but I had to wait for 25 minutes and waited for 40 minutes in America,” he said. There is no resemblance to the way Rescue 1122 worked in corona when people did not dare to touch the bodies of corona patients, the rescuers used to bury them.

The CM said that fear of God Almighty is very important. I advise my children not to hurt anyone. If something hurts you, you should think that others would also feel the same. The CM said that it is not a job to harm or defame someone by raising a finger. The main task is to win people’s hearts. Revenge is always expensive and it has cost the rulers too, but our rulers do not learn, he maintained. We pray that Allah Almighty may always keep Pakistan prosperous and this country develops day and night.

Earlier, the chief minister was presented with bouquets on his arrival at the Emergency Services Academy. The CM was accorded a warm welcome by the Rescuers. The Rescuers clad in the traditional dresses of all the four provinces presented a folk dance. The CM inspected the new ambulances being provided to the tehsils and Rescue 1122 DG Rizwan Naseer gave him a briefing about the facilities being provided for the medical aid in the new ambulances. DG Rescue 1122 gave the title of Quaid-e-Rescue to the CM and stated that whenever it was thought about making an Emergency Service it had to face stiff opposition but the CM Pervaiz Elahi made it possible.

GUJRAT DIVISION: The chief minister announced upgradation of Gujrat District as Gujrat Division and it has become the 10th division of Punjab province.Senior Member Board of Revenue issued the notification of Gujrat Division.

According to the notification, the new division will comprise of three districts. Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujrat will be part of the new division. A new Divisional Headquarters Complex will be set up in Gujrat.

TAKES NOTICE OF TORTURE OF FEMALE STUDENT: The chief minister took notice of a torture and an inhuman treatment with a female student in Faisalabad and sought a report from the IGP. The CM ordered stern legal action against the arrested accused and termed the incident highly intolerable. He stated that the accused deserved strict punishment according to law. The CM vowed to provide justice to the affected student at any cost.