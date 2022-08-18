Respecting the flag

Oblivious to the meaning of patriotism, Pakistanis consider independence day as a chance to parade around their cities on bikes, just to dump the flags they were waving earlier onto the ground. Chaos spreads as people block roads, blow horns and even harass women at public places.

It is time we realize that independence day isn’t about blocking roads and spreading chaos, but a time to appreciate our country and remember the sacrifices people before us have made. We should promise ourselves to be responsible citizens who provide betterment to Pakistan rather than creating unease for the people.

Tahreem Asghar

Peshawar