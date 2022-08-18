Respecting the flag

Oblivious to the meaning of patriotism, Pakistanis consider independence day as a chance to parade around their cities on bikes, just to dump the flags they were waving earlier onto the ground. Chaos spreads as people block roads, blow horns and even harass women at public places.
It is time we realize that independence day isn’t about blocking roads and spreading chaos, but a time to appreciate our country and remember the sacrifices people before us have made. We should promise ourselves to be responsible citizens who provide betterment to Pakistan rather than creating unease for the people.
Tahreem Asghar
Peshawar
On the eve of Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his address that...
Wasayo Jamali is the oldest village of Shaheed Benazirabad, with a population of approximately 4500. The village is...
This year Pakistan celebrated its 75th Independence Day with great jubilation. It is a matter of pride and an honour...
Even after 75 years of independence, Pakistan is grappling with a myriad of challenges. Among them, climate change is...
I am unable to understand former PM Imran Khan’s ambiguous statement about “real freedom”. He claims that he...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Taliban: one year on’ . As the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they reneged on...
