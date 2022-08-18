Fatima Fertilizer honoured

LAHORE: Fatima Fertilizer has received an international acclaim by the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) through its Green Leaf Award that recognises performance in safety, health and environment in fertiliser production among the association’s members, a statement said on Wednesday.

The company marked first first runner-up position in the nitrogenous fertilisers category for showcasing excellence in overall management of safety, health and environment in the fertiliser manufacturing operations.

Speaking about the achievement, Fawad Ahmad Mukhtar, CEO of Fatima Fertilizer said, "We are proud of this achievement and will remain committed to our continued efforts towards becoming a global leader in practicing HSE management systems to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees.”