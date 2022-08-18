Shell Pakistan shuts aviation line

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) on Wednesday announced it was shutting down its aviation fuel supply operations across Pakistan, citing commercial unviability.

Presently, SPL carries out its aviation related operations at four locations, i.e. Jinnah Airport in Karachi, Quetta International Airport, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport in Sukkur, and Nawabshah Airport.

The decision was taken at the meeting of board of directors of SPL, a statement said.

“After due consideration, SPL decided it was no longer commercially viable to continue with its aviation business in Pakistan,” it added.