Siraj wants cut in fuel, edibles prices

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has lamented that the PDM government considers serving the IMF's policies as the measure of its own success, as reflected by latest increase in the petrol prices against the drop in world market, terming it height of cruelty to the poor nation.

After the complete failure of PTI government, the joint setup of 13 political parties also badly failed in running the economy, he said while addressing the training workshop for JI leadership and workers at Mansoora Tuesday. He criticised the PDM government for blindly running country's economy on IMF agenda, and warned the rulers against testing the patience of the poor and demanded reduction of fuel and edibles’ prices immediately. He invited rulers’ attention to the fact that every fifth citizen is suffering from depression due to outages, inflation, unemployment, while only two percent elite in the country is at peace. He said that rulers were enjoying luxuries at public expense while flood disasters wreaking havoc with millions of poor people, killing hundreds and leaving millions homeless. Millions of flood victims are waiting for help, it seems that the government's work is nothing but shrouding and burying people or handing over a few thousand in the hands of a select few and taking a photo shoot.