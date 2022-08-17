Weather turns pleasent in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The provincial capital and surrounding areas on Tuesday received rain that eased the heat and turned the weather pleasant.

The torrential rain started in the afternoon. Though the shower continued for a short interval, it flooded the roads and streets in various parts of the city.

Rainwater inundated the low-lying areas of the city and caused traffic jams because of the choking of the drains.

Water was flowing on main roads suhch as University Road, Bara Road, Sher Shah Suri Road, Kohat Road, Bacha Khan Chowk and Charsadda Road, leading to a severe traffic mess.

Rainwater was accumulated at the Surey Pull Chowk, Central Prison underpass, the portion of the Mufti Mahmood Flyover which has a poor draining mechanism and the Sher Shah Suri Road from Cantt Railway Station to Deans Chowk.

Flood in Juma Khan Khwar (dry stream ) cut off the link between Sakhi Pul, Juma Khan Kilay and other localities and the Board and Nasir Bagh area. Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the Khwar where traffic was diverted to a katcha road as the bridge there is under construction.

It was for the third time the diversion was washed away by floodwater causing great hardships to the residents.

The residents deplored that work on the bridge had been stopped for two months, multiplying their sufferings.

Motorists stranded on the northern side of the khwar had to travel via a farm-to-market road to reach the Warsak Road.

Severe traffic congestion was witnessed on the Warsak road as well because of the greater number of vehicles.