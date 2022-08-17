Dera police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid items

DI KHAN: The Dera police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid and seized non-custom paid items worth Rs 3 million here at the Mughalkot Check post within the limits of Mughalkot police station.
According to the Police spokesman, the police team led by Darazinda SDPO Abid Iqbal, SHO Mughalkot Taib Deen Khan with Inter Head Constable (IHC) Muhammad Abid has conducted a successful operation against the smuggling of non-customs paid items at Mughalkot check post.
The Mughlakot SHO along with IHC Mohammad Abid and the on-duty police team at Mughalkot Check Post were present at the blockade when a passenger bus was coming from Quetta and heading towards Peshawar via Zhob and DI Khan was stopped.
The person sitting on the driving seat of the vehicle gave his name as Syed Rahim son of Syed Gul resident of Peshawar.
The police fully checked the vehicle and found non-custom paid miscellaneous goods in it including foreign shampoo, soap and Iranian marble tile.
In total, non-customs-paid goods worth around Rs3 million were recovered which were later handed over to the customs
authorities.
