Gone with the rain

Due to the excessive rain in Sindh, all crops have been washed away by the flash floods and farmers are facing a great financial loss. Farmers who are already struggling to afford basic necessities can definitely not afford expensive imported materials.

Hence, the government should provide aid to the farmers who have lost their earnings for the year. Their basic needs should be fulfilled so that they can start planting their crops for the next harvest and recoup their losses.

Imtiaz Javid

Awaran