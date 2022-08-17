SMEDA starts IIOT project

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has started a pilot project named Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) in automotive sector to enhance productivity and efficiency of the industrial units, a statement said on Tuesday.

An official of the SMEDA disclosed that IIOT is part of a new initiative termed as Industry 4.0 in the industrially developed countries, which is key way of describing the synchronisation between the physical and digital worlds.

It’s a fusion of four modern technologies advancing in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and 3D printing coupled with cloud computing, quantum computing, and other technologies. IIOT is the use of smart sensors and actuators to improve manufacturing and industrial processes. It uses the power of smart machines and real-time analytics to take benefit of the data that "legacy machines" have produced in industries for years.