Fake jaggery seized, unit sealed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority seized more than 10,000kg of substandard jaggery from a production unit on Monday.The unit was producing the fake jaggery (Gurh) by mixing sugar, chemicals and non-food grade colours.

A press release said that the action was taken on the directives of the authority Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan. The hygiene condition of the unit was found very deplorable. The authority during the last two weeks has sealed two units of fake jaggery in Peshawar, while it has also confiscated and discarded over 17,000kg fake jaggery, and glucose syrup during the crackdowns.

During the raid, the team confiscated 14 sugar bags, in addition to non-food grade colours and other materials. Shahrukh Ali Khan said the teams were working across the province to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to people.

In addition to Peshawar, the teams carried over inspected various food outlets in Mardan, where three hotels were fined over poor hygiene. Similarly, another shop was fined for selling the banned China salt.