Tehsil chairman among 3 injured in Bajaur blast

KHAR: Three persons, including chairman of the Khar Tehsil Council Said Badshah, sustained injuries when their vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Chinar area of the Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

Local residents and eyewitnesses said that Said Badshah, his nephew and Maulana Ziaullah Jan Haqqani were returning home after attending a funeral prayer in the Chinar area in Salarzai tehsil.

They said the vehicle was targeted with an IED planted by unidentified persons in the Chinar area, leaving all the inmates injured.The vehicle was also severely damaged in the explosion. Soon after the explosion, the personnel of police and Rescue 1122 rushed to the post and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar. The injured were discharged after providing them medical aid.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Bajaur chapter, announced to stage a sit-in outside the Civil Colony and Bajaur Scouts Headquarters from the coming Friday in the district against the rising incidents of target killing, bomb explosions and lawlessness.

Speaking at the press conference, JUIF district chief Maulana Abdur Rashid along with other leaders of the party said that they had waited for a long time to see a lasting peace in the district but it did not happen despite the presence of police and law enforcing agencies.

He said that the party leaders knocked on every door to seek the help of relevant departments and agencies to restore peace, and put a halt to target killing and bomb explains.However, he said their requests fell on deaf ear and the situation was going from bad to worse with each passing day.