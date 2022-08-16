Islamabad:As many as nineteen experts and officers from the Society of Engineering, National Institute of Computer Sciences, University of AJK, Muzaffarabad, etc., attended the Advanced Seminar on Geomatics Technology for Pakistan.

The ongoing online seminar is to help improve Pakistani scientists and officers’ expertise in geomatics, organised by Hunan International Business Vocational College, the seminar, sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of China, is specifically designed to meet the actual needs of Pakistani geo-technical experts based on a series of investigation and research on the development of surveying and mapping technology in Pakistan, China Economic Net reported on Monday.

During the 20-day seminar, Chinese experts have been sharing the latest geomatics technology of data analysis, processing and application, and the successful experience and practice in the surveying and mapping industry in China with the Pakistani participants.

The seminar is composed of classroom teaching, discussion on specific topics and visits to renowned Chinese enterprises, etc. Notably, cutting-edge equipment including VR drones has also been used for practice. “Through this seminar, experts can learn about the updated development of geomatics technology in China, and the Sino-Pak cooperation potential in the field of surveying and geographic informatics has been fully discussed.