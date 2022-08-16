Construction activity in LDA commercial zones urged

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) inaction is causing a loss to investors to the tune of millions of rupees for not preparing regulations to allow construction of buildings in new commercial zones.
The LDA had approved area development projects in more than 60 localities of Lahore and received commercialisation fees in billions of rupees from investors. The LDA’s governing body has yet to approve regulations. This procrastination on the part of the LDA is damping down the trust of investors in the government policies. Investors, including Usman Saleem, have urged Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to look into the matter and direct the authorities concerned to allow construction activities in these commercial zones.
