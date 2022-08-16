Special girl gang-raped

LAHORE:A special girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Manawan area on Monday. The father of the victim reported that his 16-year-old daughter, a special child for being mentally ill, went out of the house. When she did not return home, her mother went out of house in search of her. After a brief search, she found her in a bad situation, clothes torn apart and stained with blood.

On inquiry, she revealed that she was raped by three suspects, including Gulfam Aslam, Arsalan alias Bholi Aslam and one unidentified raped her. Police have arrested the prime suspect Arsalan Bholi after registration of a case. CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that police teams were conducting raids to arrest the other suspects.

Pick-pockets held: Lorry Ada police have arrested two suspected pick-pockets on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Junaid and Shahbaz. They would target the victims entering Greater Iqbal Park from other cities. Police have recovered Rs28,000 cash and four mobile phones from their custody. A case has been registered against them.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Squad have arrested a suspect involved in multiple snatching bids from Sham Nagar on Monday. According to police, the suspect had conducted at least three snatching bids in Chauburji. A Dolphin Squad team followed and arrested him from Sham Nagar. The victims also identified the suspect.

HIT TO DEATH: A youth died after a speeding train hit him in Shahdara Town on Monday. The unidentified victim reportedly was hit after a speeding train hit him. He received injuries and was shifted to hospital but could not survive. Police shifted the body to morgue.

ACCIDENTS: Around 11 people died, whereas 1,378 were injured in 1,286 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 771 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 607 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.