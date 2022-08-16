Reviving Jinnah’s vision

This letter refers to the article ‘Jinnah’s vision’ (August 15, 2022) by Malik Muhammad Ashraf in which the writer explained how Jinnah’s vision has disappeared from Pakistan. The situation of Pakistan has not improved much in the last 75 years as many people don’t feel safe in the country.

Not valuing the vision of our leader has caused troubles and the country continues to head down the wrong path. No one except the youth of our nation can revive Jinnah’s vision, bringing peace and prosperity to Pakistan.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran