Outbreak of gastroenteritis causes several deaths in Sindh

Lack of proper sanitation and sewerage disposal systems across Sindh has caused outspread of diarrhoea and other contagious diseases. -AFP/File

SUKKUR: The outbreak of gastroenteritis after heavy rainfall in most parts of Sindh, including Khairpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and other cities, caused number of deaths including children.

Reports said at least 17 died, including 13 children in district Dadu, 21 including 18 Children in district Khairpur, 13 including 5 children in Larkana and 30 others in different cities of interior Sindh.

Most of the victims, belonged to the flooding-areas of Kachho desert and Manchhar Lake, died due to lack of provision of medical facilities. While the Sindh government has, belatedly, issued instructions to setting up medical camps in flooding areas though the move was pure eyewash as the authorities have for decades been neglecting the state of primary healthcare in the province’s remote areas.

According to the Aga Khan University, the lack of proper sanitation and sewerage disposal systems across Sindh, caused outspread of diarrhoea and other contagious diseases that also resulting over 50,000 annual deaths of children.

However, the outbreak of infectious diseases is common in big cities of Sindh, especially after every monsoon season, when stagnant water and poor sanitation are regular features. Doctor Abdul Hayee Phulpoto of Khairpur Medical College said the contaminated water and adulterous meal are the main causes of gastrointestinal diseases.

He further said the people had a habit of consuming contaminated drinks, especially juice, to get relief from the hot weather, adding that they should avoid going outside and should drink boiled and filtered water, especially during the monsoon season. He said people should also avoid having frozen food and ensure to eat vegetables.