Corona claims four more lives in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded four more Covid-19 deaths during 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed, local media reported on Sunday.

Pakistan recorded 581 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours. The NIH stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 19,591 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 581 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 2.97 percent. According to the data issued by NIH, 178 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities. The number of active cases has reached 9,256. Since the start of the pandemic, Pakistan has reported 1,561,579 Covid-19 cases and 30,520 deaths.