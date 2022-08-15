Corona claims four more lives in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded four more Covid-19 deaths during 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed, local media reported on Sunday.
Pakistan recorded 581 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours. The NIH stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 19,591 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 581 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 2.97 percent. According to the data issued by NIH, 178 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities. The number of active cases has reached 9,256. Since the start of the pandemic, Pakistan has reported 1,561,579 Covid-19 cases and 30,520 deaths.
SUKKUR: A 13-year-old student of 5th class and daughter of a primary school teacher was allegedly gang-raped in...
PESHAWAR: Five years after a brave encounter with terrorists who attacked the Agricultural Training Institute on...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Sunday visited the residence of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan –a victim...
China and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have a history of mutually beneficial friendship. Friendship is based on the...
Most of the victims, belonged to the flooding-areas of Kachho desert and Manchhar Lake, died due to lack of provision...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Sunday alleged that the Pakistan...
Comments