Diamond Jubilee celebrations under auspices of PAL

Islamabad : A flag-hoisting ceremony was held in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Independence Day at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL said that August 14 is a day of freedom and happiness for us. Our forefathers sacrificed their lives and property for the freedom of this country.

Many tattered caravans migrated and came to Pakistan with the dream of living in a free country. We must not forget the sacrifices of our forefathers, who immigrated in the spirit of freedom that we will breathe in a free country and in a free atmosphere. It is necessary for all of us not to let the sacrifices of our elders go in vain but to pledge that we will make this country prosperous together. We will actively participate in the security and development of this country, only then we will be able to repay the sacrifices of our elders. The chairman, PAL thanked all the scholars for participating in the event.

Later, the chairman PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk, formally inaugurated the newly constructed "Academy Studio" in the Academy.

On this occasion, Chairman PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that establishment of Akademi Studio under PAL is a welcome step under which audio and video interviews of famous creators will be recorded which will be a part of our literary heritage.