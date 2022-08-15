Pak cricketers carry out training session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers went through extensive training for over three hours at the Schneidem Ground closer to the Rotterdam Stadium where the Greenshirts are to play three-match ODI series against Holland.

The opening match of the series is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday). It was the first training session of Pakistan team after their arrival on Friday. The team members remained confined to hotel rooms on Saturday and had their gym training.

Sunday was a sunny day in Rotterdam as the forecast for Tuesday gave a mixed impression. Equal chances of sunny spells and showers are there. However, during the daytime on Tuesday, the weather looks mostly dry.

Pakistan cricketers went through batting, bowling, and fielding practice with some leading big hitters being given the task of clearing the ground.