Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday condemned drone and missile attacks launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels to target an Aramco oil storage facility in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah city, the Foreign Office said.

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces destroyed seven drones and a missile launched by the Houthi militia targeting the southern part of the kingdom, the Arab coalition, which has been supporting the internationally recognised Yemeni government against the rebels, said on Friday.

After the attacks, fires at two tanks at the oil facility were brought under control, without any injuries or casualties. The coalition said daily life in Jeddah had not been affected by the attacks, adding they were aimed at influencing global economy and energy security.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthi militia to target the civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in different parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Islamabad called for immediate cessation of these attacks that violated the international law and threatened peace and security of Saudi Arabia and the region.