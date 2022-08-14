NA session adjourned without adopting I-Day resolution

ISLAMABAD: The regular session of the National Assembly (NA) adjourned abruptly without adopting the resolution on Independence Day, which was included order of day after opposition member from Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Akbar Chitrali tried to point out quorum less House. However, the resolution was later adopted during a convention to celebrate the Independence Day.

After Talawat and national anthem in the lower house of Parliament, opposition member from Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Akbar Chitrali tried to point out quorum but the Speaker National Assembly instead of listening him adjourn the House till Monday (August 15). The passage of resolution was on agenda of session of National Assembly that was in midnight between Saturday and Sunday on Independence Day.

Earlier, addressing the National Assembly, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said we have to see what we have got and what we have lost in 75 years. “Thankfully, two parliaments have completed their terms since 2008 and it is a good sign that this Parliament will also complete its term,” he said, adding that this continuity is apparently self-satisfying. He said the parliament is the source of all powers but did not get power during these years. He said today on this day we must hold ourselves accountable as our political culture has been destroyed in the last four years.

He said Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi was holding Imran Khan’s hand on Saturday and saying that Imran Khan has good relations with the army. “Don’t convince supporters at politicians’ rallies that they are with us as the army is with Pakistan,” he said. He said let all the institutions they should remain in within the constitutional ambit.

Khawaja Asif said such seeds are being sown in the country that the new generation is being taught the lesson of hypocrisy and hopelessness. He said we have come here with votes and it is our duty to provide leadership to the people. “The game played in the last four years destroyed our culture,” he said. He said if politicians want to lead, they should do it with the support of the people. He said sitting on TV, a person used the language that no one else did as that man incited rebellion. “We should make a commitment that the people will stand on their feet and will not stand on someone else’s crutches,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said the people of Pakistan are the greatest power. “A new chapter ushers in a new era. Institutions must abide by the constitution,” he said. He said respecting the judiciary is our duty. “Our soldiers have sacrificed their lives on the borders,” he said.

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah said it is the first time in the country’s history that the parliament is also playing its role to celebrate Independence Day. He paid glowing tributes to those who rendered immense sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan.

Ahmad Hassan Dehar of PTI said we should stand behind the national institutions as it is important for the survival of Pakistan.

Asad Mahmood of JUIF said it is time for renewal of the pledge that no compromise will be made on the sovereignty and integrity of this country. He said we have waged a struggle for a prosperous future of Pakistan.

Earlier, the NA relocated the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam from old State Bank Building where the old National Assembly Hall and displayed at National Assembly hall after 35 years. The portrait of Quaid-e-Azam was handed over to Zulfiqar Bhutto by Saeed Akhtar.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said today, after 35 years, the NA received this portrait and the portrait has been displayed where it should have been. The portrait of Quaid-e-Azam was unveiled by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other parliamentary leaders including Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahmed Hassan Dehar, Shahzain Bugti, Khalid Magsi, Ghaus Buksh Mehar.