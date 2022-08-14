Dacoit gang held; Rs3.1m, weapons recovered

Islamabad : The Shalimar Police team apprehended four members of a dacoit gang, involved in a series of robberies and recovered looted cash, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

According to the details, Islamabad capital police had categorically crackdown against criminals involved in illegal activities in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city.

Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Shalimar police team under the supervision of SP (Saddar) used the latest technology and human resources and arrested four members of a notorious dacoit gang, involved in looting people at gunpoint outside the banks.

Police team also recovered Rs3.1 million, one motorbike and pistols with ammunition from the possession of accused.

Cases against nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway. DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. “The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands,” he maintained. The owner thanked and appreciated the efforts of the Islamabad police.

Meanwhile, police apprehended 12 criminals including five members of pickpocket gang and recovered two stolen motorbikes, mobile phone, cash, hashish, heroin and weapons from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that Islamabad capital police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious life and property of citizens.

According to the details, the Shalimar police team under the supervision of SP (Saddar) used the latest technology and human resources and arrested five members of the pickpocket gang. Police team also recovered stolen cash and mobile phones from their possession.

Cases against nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Similarly, Secretariat police team arrested an accused and recovered 115 gram heroin from his possession. Likewise, Aabpara police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1110 gram heroin from his possession. Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused and recovered one 32-bore revolver along with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, Khanna police team arrested a bike lifter and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested two bike lifters and recovered stolen motorbike and bike lifting tools from their possession. Noon Police team apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 5,005 gram hashish from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway from them.