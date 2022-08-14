One more dies of corona, another 89 test positive

Islamabad : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak continues hitting the population in this region of the country however the situation is not being taken as seriously as it was till the fifth wave of the outbreak that hit the region in January this year.

The virus has claimed another life from Islamabad Capital Territory while as many as 89 individuals have been confirmed positive for the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 2,365 patients have died of COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi from where as many as 182,069 patients have so far been reported positive for the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that as many as 432 COVID-19 patients have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last six days including 355 cases from ICT and 77 from Rawalpindi district showing that the virus is still hitting the population hard.

As many as 76 new patients have tested positive for ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 138,262 of which 134,140 patients have recovered while the number of active cases has crossed the figure of 3,090 in the federal capital on Saturday. The death of another patient from ICT has taken the death toll from the federal capital to 1,029.

Meanwhile, another 13 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 from the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 43,807. To date, a total of 42,326 patients belonging to the district have recovered from coronavirus illness while 1,336 have died of the infection. On Saturday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 145.