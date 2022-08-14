Surveillance cameras at Fatima Jinnah Park to be linked with Safe City programme

Islamabad : The surveillance cameras would be installed in each and every corner to provide safe and secure environment to the visitors in Fatima Jinnah Park.

According to the details, the installation of surveillance cameras is likely to cost Rs50 million and it would be completed by end of this year.

The incidents of robberies and even killing were witnessed in the recent past that caused reservations among the visitors about their security while visiting the park.

The guards will be deployed at all entry and exit points across the park, whereas the surveillance cameras will be linked with the Islamabad Safe City programme.

The broken fences would be repaired and proper lighting system ensured particularly along the jogging and walking tracks, kids play and other areas as all lights of the park have been shifted on solar system.

More light poles will be installed along with plantation of more shady and fruit trees particularly along the natural stream flowing through the park. The civic agency has taken measures to address the issues of overgrowth, exposed electric wires, dried up ponds and unused fountains.

The visitors come to the park to have a lot of fresh air with walking/jogging or just sitting in a green lawn. Spread over kilometres this is the biggest park of the capital that occupies a space equal to a whole residential sector. There are walking/jogging tracks, kids play area and it has four gates opening at four different residential sectors of Islamabad.

An official said that the efforts are under way to make Fatima Jinnah Park a state-of-the-art facility by providing more recreational facilities and completing residual development work at the earliest.