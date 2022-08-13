Two uplift schemes

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Governance & IT Sector at an estimated cost of Rs911.728 million.
These schemes were approved in the third meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included IT-based profiling of government employees at the cost of Rs453.888 million and enhancement of 75-IPNV sites in Lahore at the cost of Rs457.840 million.
