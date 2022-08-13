41 plaintiffs given relief on ombudsman’s intervention

LAHORE:The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab worked to provide a cumulative relief of Rs7,517,380 to 41 plaintiffs of different districts who approached it to redress their grievances relating to provincial government departments.

In a statement issued Friday, it was stated that the intervention of the Ombudsman Office helped five complainants from Mianwali to get Rs1,075,725; five applicants from Attock received Rs600,000 and four people from Muzaffargarh got Rs1,204,351 from departments concerned. Also, three complainants from Lahore received Rs902,670. Meanwhile, three Sahiwal-based applicants received a legal relief worth Rs468,000 after they submitted complaints to the Ombudsman's office for the protection of their legal rights.

In a separate development, Rs511,137 was paid to three complainants from Multan. The efforts of the Ombudsman's office resulted in the payment of Rs346,400 to two persons from Faisalabad; Rs452,880 was paid to two individuals from Toba Tek Singh and Rs57,620 was given to two complainants from Jhang; Rs101,000 was paid to two complainants of Bhakkar after they approached the Ombudsman's Office to seek relief.