Friday August 12, 2022
Top Story

Proposal to blacklist Masood Azhar’s brother at UN blocked

By News Desk
August 12, 2022

KARACHI: China has put a hold on a proposal by the US and India at the United Nations to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother and senior leader of Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) led by Masood Azhar, foreign media reported. Meanwhile, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson asked the relevant media to refrain from making groundless speculations about its decision to delay a proposal by the United States and India at the UNSC 1267 Committee.

