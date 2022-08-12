PTI being pressured to accept govt: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday claimed that they were being pressurised and coerced into accepting the government but they would not do it because the people of Pakistan had not elected it.

In a news conference, he said only a government formed by the people of Pakistan would be recognised. “Whatever Imran Khan has done, it has been for the people of Pakistan, but an attempt is being made to divide it. It is very foolish and the way it is being implemented, there are very sad scenes that are coming out,” he maintained. “Justice will prevail in Pakistan only when the rich and poor are given an equal punishment. There are foolish people who create a divide between the Pakistan Army and us, and they will fail,” he asserted.

Fawad claimed that the cabinet was not able to meet people because “they take off their shoes after seeing them. “They have increased the prices of electricity so much that the life of the poor has become difficult.”

He said: “The PTI had reduced human interference in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting by computerising advertising issues, but it has also been reversed. Although, we inherited the state TV facing loss of Rs410 million but we took it to a profit of about Rs4 billion. My fear is that if it continues for another two-three months, the state TV will go into losses again,” he warned.

Fawad pointed out that Musadik Malik, in a press conference, had asked about Arif Naqvi. “He should have asked Miftah Ismail because he was his close friend.” The PTI leader said that there were many allegations against Nawaz Sharif but they had two parts and the Supreme Court referred the criminal cases to the NAB court while he was disqualified because companies had been set up in Dubai and crores of rupees were transferred from the companies to employees, including Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified because he was the director of one of the companies and did not disclose the companies in his assets because he was laundering money through them. “The money laundering of Shehbaz Sharif’s family came later, but he was made prime minister and his son chief minister.” Fawad alleged that they come to Pakistan only to rule; “their family home is in London, so the whole family went to the family house.”