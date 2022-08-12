Two girls killed in roof collapse

LANDIKOTAL: Two girls were killed while others wounded when the roof of a room caved in at the Bazaar Zakhakhel area of the Landikotal tehsil in the Khyber district, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the roof of the house of one Qatar Gul collapsed under heavy torrential rain in far-flung Tor Kas locality in Bazar Zakhakhel area of Landikotal tehsil. All the family members were buried alive. Neighbours rushed to the site and launched the rescue work. They were able to rescue three children alive after hours-long efforts.